Joyce Stuckey Anderson
July 4, 1943 - May 23, 2020
Macon, Georgia- Joyce Stuckey Anderson, 76, of Macon, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020. A private graveside service was held on Tuesday, May 26, in Riverside Cemetery. A memorial service for the public will be held on a later date.
Mrs. Anderson was born on July 4, 1943, in Macon, Georgia, to the late Cecil Edward Stuckey and Julia Sconyers Stuckey. She served her Lord and Savior through her hard work and dedication at Park Memorial United Methodist Church, where she was a former member. She enjoyed working at the Walmart pharmacy until her grandchildren arrived. Joyce was a loving wife to her husband of 57 years. She was a great mother to her only child who meant everything to her. She adored her two grandchildren and the memories with their "Nannie" will never be forgotten. Taking care of her family meant everything to her. She loved cooking for her family and being outside in her garden planting flowers. She lived a beautiful life and never met a stranger. Her smile will live on forever in the hearts of her family and friends.
Mrs. Anderson was preceded in death by her sister, Faye Stone and brother, Billy Stuckey.
Those left to cherish Mrs. Anderson's memory are her husband and true love, Randel Anderson; daughter, Wendy Bloodworth (David); grandchildren, Molly Bloodworth and Zack Bloodworth; grand pups; sister, Kathy Wright; niece, Kasey Larson (Libby Mae); sister-in-law, Annette Little; cousin, Jean Spinks; best friend, Glenda Barfield, many extended family members and beloved friends.
Published in The Telegraph on May 27, 2020.