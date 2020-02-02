Joyce Taylor Pitts
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Joyce Taylor-Pitts will be held 11 AM Monday, February 3, 2020 at Gray Chapel AME Church. Rev. Sharon Homer will officiate. Interment services will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Mrs. Taylor, 67, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020.
Survivors include her husband, Lewis Pitts; two children; Kuzhnier Taylor and Pereza Taylor; brother, Terry (Barbara) Towles; six grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 2, 2020