Joyner Wiley Adams
Jan 30, 1925 - Mar 7, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Joyner Wiley Adams, 95, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 2:00PM on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in the chapel of Heritage Memorial Funeral Home. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 5:00PM to 7:00PM at the funeral home. Burial will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 2:00PM in Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Chester, VA.
Mr. Adams was born January 30, 1925 in Hopewell, VA to the late Joyner W. Adams and the late Nollie Stotesberry Adams. He was a Minister for over 70 years. Most recently a minister at Centerville Church of Christ. Mr. Adams loved to play the guitar and during his college years, he played in a country band, the Dixie Boys. He enjoyed going to the local duck pond and feeding the ducks. His wife of 45 years, Wilma Adams and daughter, Karen Ruth Adams, preceded him in death.
Survivors include his children, Paige (Jim) Deason of Cullman, AL, Arthur Wiley Adams of Indianapolis, IN, Stanley Warren Adams (Carla) of Hickory, NC and Keith Wayne Adams of Warner Robins; grandchildren, Melissa Deason Gipson (David), David Deason (Janet), Wiley Deason (Mallory), Elizabeth Adams Stuckey (Phillip), Jennifer Adams Munn (Ed), Wayne Adams (Amy), Jared Adams (Tracy), Shaun Adams (Rose) and Matthew Adams (Erin); 23 great grandchildren; brother, Connie Adams (Bobby) of Louisville, KY; sister, Glenda Icard of Follansbee, WVA; longtime family friend and care giver, Americus Wootson of Warner Robins; numerous nieces and nephews, and extended family and friends. He was loved and will be missed dearly.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 10, 2020