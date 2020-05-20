Juanita D. Gordon
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Juanita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Juanita D Gordon
Macon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside services for Juanita D. Gordon will be held 11 AM Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Free Gift Baptist Church Cemetery in Eatonton, Georgia. Mrs. Gordon, 59, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020.
Survivors include her husband, James A. Gordon; three children, Victor A. (Renee) Bostic, Jr., Dominique N. Smith, Abram Gordon; one sister, Beverly (Mario) Simmons; three brothers, Chyanne (Beverly) James, Charles (Audrey) James, Sr., Milton James, Sr.; two grandchildren, JaMiyah Ayanna Lewis, Jaleah Nicole Smith; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 20, 2020 from 2 PM until 4 PM ONLY.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Juanita D Gordon


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
20
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Send Flowers
MAY
21
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Free Gift Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved