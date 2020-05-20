Juanita D GordonMacon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside services for Juanita D. Gordon will be held 11 AM Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Free Gift Baptist Church Cemetery in Eatonton, Georgia. Mrs. Gordon, 59, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020.Survivors include her husband, James A. Gordon; three children, Victor A. (Renee) Bostic, Jr., Dominique N. Smith, Abram Gordon; one sister, Beverly (Mario) Simmons; three brothers, Chyanne (Beverly) James, Charles (Audrey) James, Sr., Milton James, Sr.; two grandchildren, JaMiyah Ayanna Lewis, Jaleah Nicole Smith; and a host of other relatives and friends.Public Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 20, 2020 from 2 PM until 4 PM ONLY.Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.