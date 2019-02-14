Juanita Epps
September 18, 1928 - February 12, 2019
Byron, GA- Juanita Epps, 90 of Byron, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 following a brief stay in a local nursing home. A Celebration of Life Service is scheduled for 3:00 PM Saturday, February 16, in the Chapel of Hutchings Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park..
Juanita was born on September 18,1928. She is the daughter of the late T. R. Epps, Sr. and Annie Hudson Epps. Juanita is survived by her older sister, Anne Epps Stroud of Atlanta; sister-in-law, Helen Reese Epps of Macon and several nieces and nephews.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 14, 2019