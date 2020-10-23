Juanita K. WootenOctober 31, 1945 - October 18, 2020Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mrs. Juanita K. Wooten. A Graveside Service will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Cherry Blossom Memorial Gardens located at 2700 Midway Rd, Lizella, GA. 31052. Reverend Bobby King will officiate. She leaves to cherish her memories a devoted daughter, Michelle Ussery; devoted son, Willie James Wooten Jr.; twelve grandchildren; two siblings and a host of other relatives and friends. Public viewing will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Funeral Home. The family is requesting everyone to wear a face mask and follow CDC guidelines. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services has charge of the arrangements.