Juanita K. Wooten
1945 - 2020
Juanita K. Wooten
October 31, 1945 - October 18, 2020
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mrs. Juanita K. Wooten. A Graveside Service will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Cherry Blossom Memorial Gardens located at 2700 Midway Rd, Lizella, GA. 31052. Reverend Bobby King will officiate. She leaves to cherish her memories a devoted daughter, Michelle Ussery; devoted son, Willie James Wooten Jr.; twelve grandchildren; two siblings and a host of other relatives and friends. Public viewing will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Funeral Home. The family is requesting everyone to wear a face mask and follow CDC guidelines. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services has charge of the arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Viewing
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon
OCT
24
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Cherry Blossom Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon
3275 Pio Nono Avenue
Macon, GA 31206
478-788-1234
Thank You.
