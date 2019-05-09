Juanita Keeton
April 22, 1931 - May 7, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Mrs. Juanita Keeton, of Warner Robins, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
Originally from Mobile, Alabama, Juanita's career with the U.S. Department of Defense brought her to Robins Air Force Base. She held various aircraft systems support responsibilities including managerial roles and retired after completing more than 35 years of service.
Juanita was devoted to her family and Friendship Baptist Church. Her daughters, Sandra (Billy) and Gina were her joy along with grandchildren, Alec and Mira Cassano. Church and faith were an integral part of Juanita's life where she taught Sunday School for more than 50 years. After retirement, she enjoyed gardening and traveling in the United States and abroad.
Juanita is predeceased by her late husband, Cecil P. Keeton. Surviving sisters include, Shirley Mixon of Mobile, Alabama and Betty Williams of Ocala, Florida.
Visitation will be Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home with Rev. Tim Millwood officiating. After the service, Juanita will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Juanita to Friendship Baptist Church, 1322 Feagin Mill Road, Warner Robins, GA 31088.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
View the online memorial for Juanita Keeton
Published in The Telegraph on May 9, 2019