Juanita Louise Dennis
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Juanita Louise Dennis will be held 2 PM Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church. Rev. Dr. Stanley Kimble will officiate. Interment services will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Mrs. Dennis, 78, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019.
Survivors includes her sister, Jacquelyn D. Wilder; two nieces, Ingrid "Micki" Hayes (Christopher) and Arneethia "Nee-Nee" Wilder; a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on May 13, 2019