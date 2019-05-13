Juanita Louise Dennis (1940 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Goodbye my dear friend-rest in peace . You will always have..."
    - Patricia Childers
  • "Loved Juanita. She was a very sweet lady and a great..."
    - Kirby Garner
  •  
    - Evelyn Clowers
Service Information
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA
31217
(478)-743-3331
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Juanita Louise Dennis
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Juanita Louise Dennis will be held 2 PM Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church. Rev. Dr. Stanley Kimble will officiate. Interment services will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Mrs. Dennis, 78, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019.
Survivors includes her sister, Jacquelyn D. Wilder; two nieces, Ingrid "Micki" Hayes (Christopher) and Arneethia "Nee-Nee" Wilder; a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Juanita Louise Dennis
Published in The Telegraph on May 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.