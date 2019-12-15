Juanita Rash Shurley
09/29/1928 - 12/12/2019
Fort Valley, GA- Juanita Rash Shurley, 91, died Thursday, December 12, 2019, after an extended illness. Family will greet friends beginning at 12:00 noon on Monday, December 16, 2019, at First Assembly of God Church, 881 Taylor's Mill Road in Fort Valley. Funeral services will follow at 1:00PM with Rev. Clinton Stephens officiating.
Born in Covington, Tennessee, to the late Walter Lee Rash and Maude Bishop Rash, Mrs. Shurley spent her life as a devoted mother and homemaker. She was a long time member of First Assembly of God Church where she taught Sunday School and Full Gospel Lighthouse Church. She loved working in her yard with her flowers, collected buttons, and watched Wheel Of Fortune every day. Her priorities in life were raising her children and grandchildren, her church work, and helping others whenever needed.
Survivors include her children, Larry Shurley of Fort Valley and Linda Hansen Roberts of Nashville, TN; grandchildren, Chris Griffin (Brandy) of Fort Valley and Angela Griffin of Nashville, TN; great grandchildren, Daniel, Rayvan and Bobby; special; niece, LaVerne McKinney of Haynesville and several more nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by brothers and sisters, James Frances Cook, Ruby Stickney, Gladys Moncrief, Virginia Busbee, and an infant brother, Walter Lee Rash Jr.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., FL. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Rooks Funeral Home in Fort Valley is in charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Juanita Rash Shurley
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 15, 2019