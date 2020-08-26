Juanita Tidwell Jordan
April 16, 1934 - August 24, 2020
Macon, GA- Juanita T. Jordan was the ultimate "Good-doer." You can find her fingerprints on nearly every part of the Macon community. From the vibrancy and revitalization of downtown Macon, to the Ocmulgee Heritage Trail and Amerson River Park, to the countless nonprofits and educational institutions that exist to improve our community, she leaves an enduring legacy, which is a testament to her "good-doing."
Juanita Tidwell Jordan was born and raised in Macon, Georgia. From humble beginnings, she made her own path blazing a trail in the business world in Middle Georgia. From her early days as a school bus driver to working at the Macon Telegraph and then as an assistant to local philanthropist Peyton T. Anderson Jr., Juanita Jordan was truly a pioneer. She was a real estate broker/developer and founded Hamlin-Jordan Realty Co. and Northlake Woods, Inc. After the death of Mr. Anderson in 1988, Juanita carried out his vision for his estate to be used broadly for charitable purposes to improve Macon and our entire community. The Peyton Anderson Foundation was created in 1989 with Juanita Jordan as its President and has been investing in the "good-doers" of Macon since that time. Under her leadership, the foundation was instrumental in the creation of NewTown Macon, the Community Foundation of Central Georgia, and countless other organizations that work for the betterment of our people and places.
Juanita retired in 2012 as President of The Peyton Anderson Foundation and holds the distinction of Trustee Emerita of its Board of Trustees. She was a founder of the Georgia Grantmaker's Alliance and Macon Council on Foundations. She served on numerous boards including Georgia Cities Foundation, NewTown Macon, Community Foundation of Central Georgia, Museum of Aviation, Mercer University and the Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce. She was also chosen to carry the Olympic torch in 1996 as it made its way through Macon.
Numerous awards bear her name including the Juanita T. Jordan Community Service Leadership Award presented to an outstanding Peyton Anderson Scholar, United Way of Central Georgia's Juanita T. Jordan Community Impact Award and NewTown Macon's Juanita T. Jordan Community Service Award. She was the recipient of many other awards in her professional career including Woman of Achievement by the Career Women's Network in 1996, 2006 Citizen of the Year by the Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce, the Algernon Sydney Sullivan Award from Mercer University, received in 2009, and 100 Black Men's Sam Hart, Sr. Community Impact Award in 2017.
An avid shopper and traveler, Juanita enjoyed visiting new cities and traveling the world. She also cherished Sunday lunches with her family, which was a favorite amongst her grandchildren. Most afternoons you could find her on her back porch, looking over the lake with her beloved dog, Sam.
Juanita was preceded in death by her parents Elmer and Evelyn Tidwell and her husband Clyde M. Jordan, Jr. She is survived by her children Dianne Hattaway (Allan), Karen Lambert, and Darrell Jordan (Penny); her grandchildren Asa Lambert (Jessica), Josh Hattaway, Matthew Lambert (Alexis), Andrew Lambert (Taylor), Kris Vaughn (Ben), Libby Lambert, Kate Lambert, David Lambert (Emily), Jared Jordan, Nicole Jordan, her sister Shirley Hall (Ken) and eight great-grandchildren.
The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to Cherry King of Caring Companions, and caregivers Marsha McCants, the late Lenore Davis Cabean, Nina Cash, Annie Brown, Whitney Clarke, Asheika Dinkins and Precious Abbott.
Due to the health crisis, the family will not receive friends at this time. Her service and burial will be private, but the service will be shared at a at 11:00AM Friday, August 28, 2020 at her obituary page at www.hartsmort.com
for those who wish to celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers or food, the family requests that contributions be made to NewTown Macon, 555 Poplar Street Macon, Georgia 31201 or Community Foundation of Central Georgia, 577 Mulberry Street, Suite 1600, Macon, Georgia 31201, or any of the local charities she supported in her lifetime.
Register online at www.hartsmort.com
.
Hart's at the Cupola has charge of arrangements. View the online memorial for Juanita Tidwell Jordan