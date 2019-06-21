Juanita Young
Macon, GA- Memorial services for Juanita Young will be held 12 Noon Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Log Cabin. Bro. Michael Green will officiate. Interment services will be private. Mrs. Young, 91, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019.
Survivors includes her children, James Robinson Jr. (Linda), Jeanette Mosley (Kenneth), Pamela Lester, Douglas Robinson and April Young-Green (Michael); thirty three grandchildren; twenty eight great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on June 21, 2019