Judith Ann Sparks
November 28, 1940 - October 22, 2020
Centerville, GA- Judith Ann Sparks, age 79, passed away October 22, 2020 in Centerville, Georgia. She was born in Union, South Carolina to the late Henry Pierson Bolick and Inez Gist Bolick on November 28, 1940. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by granddaughter, Tiffany Johnson, and brothers, H.P. Bolick, Jr. and Robert Gist Bolick.
Judith grew up in South Carolina, graduating from Union High School in 1958. She went to college at Texas State University where she graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in 1983.
In San Antonio, Texas, she was a kindergarten teacher. Judith changed her career path and became a Department of Defense employee in San Antonio and then moved to Houston, Texas, where she was an employee of NASA. Judith transferred to Robins Air Force Base to become a contracting officer and retired from civil service there.
Judy had a tremendous capacity for love. God, family, country, church, and friends were always in her heart and on her mind.
Surviving Judith are children, Glenn Alfred Sparks (Deborah Linn), Sherry Sparks Moskal, and Kimberly Dawn Sparks; grandchildren, Kirsten Boivin (Richard), Amy Ramage, Jimmy Littleton (Christiane), Jesse Johnson, Morgan K. Franks (Brandon), Michelle R. Baylis (Shelby), Melissa L.J. Flaherty (Shaun), 21 great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends and relatives from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at The Assembly of Warner Robins, 6040 Watson Blvd., Byron, GA. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. at the church. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family respectfully requires that attendees wear masks and observe social distancing.
For family and friends unable to attend at this time, the service will be streamed live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/
.
Learn more about the measures McCullough Funeral Home is taking to ensure the health and safety of our guests at www.mcculloughfh.com
. There you can also sign an Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements. View the online memorial for Judith Ann Sparks