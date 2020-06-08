Judith Lynn Usry
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith Lynn Usry
Macon, GA- Judith Lynn Usry, 65, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020. Services will be private.
Survivors includes her daughter, Velissa Fuller; sister, Luella King; three grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public Viewing will be held Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 2 PM until 4 PM ONLY.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Judith Lynn Usry


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Viewing
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 7, 2020
Luella King
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved