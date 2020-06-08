Judith Lynn Usry
Macon, GA- Judith Lynn Usry, 65, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020. Services will be private.
Survivors includes her daughter, Velissa Fuller; sister, Luella King; three grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public Viewing will be held Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 2 PM until 4 PM ONLY.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Judith Lynn Usry
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 8, 2020.