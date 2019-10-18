Judson Edward Hill Jr.

Service Information
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA
31217
(478)-743-3331
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
God's Power Church of Christ
1985 Cedar Ave
Macon, GA
View Map
Obituary
Judson Edward Hill, Jr.
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Judson Edward Hill, Jr. will be held 2 PM Saturday, October 19, 2019 at God's Power Church of Christ, 1985 Cedar Ave, Macon. Bishop Marshall L. Graham will officiate. Interment services will follow in the Hill's Cemetery in Baldwin County. Mr. Hill, 84, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019.
Survivors include his wife, Eddie Lee Hill; four children, Patricia (Raymond) Hunter, Debbie (John) Bailey, Pamela (Walter) Packer, and Cortez (Michele) Hill; two sisters; one brother; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family may be contacted at 3345 Club Dr. Macon.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.



Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 18, 2019
