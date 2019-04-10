Judy Ann Shields
November 15, 1949 - April 4, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Judy Ann Shields, 69, was called to the Lord on Thursday, April 4, 2019.
Judy was born in Menominee, Michigan, on November 15, 1949. She was the daughter of Mary Lou Meyer and the late Lon Edwin Shields. She graduated from Peshtigo Public High School in Peshtigo, Wisconsin, and retired after many years working at GEICO. Judy was a member of the Crochet Club in Warner Robins and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, also in Warner Robins.
Her memory will forever be treasured by her loving mother, Mary Lou Meyer of Warner Robins; sisters, Susan Shields Dillenburg (Mark) of Kewaunee, Wisconsin, and Linda Shields Brabham (Gene) of Ivey, Georgia; children and their families, O.J. Sanchez and Stacie Ann Shields, all of New York; and very special friends and caretakers, Jeff and Donna Friar of Warner Robins.
A memorial service honoring Judy's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Warner Robins. Bishop Mike Rowland will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations be given in memory of Judy to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), 3803 N. Fairfax Dr., Ste. 100, Arlington, VA 22203, donate.nami.org.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 10, 2019