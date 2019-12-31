Judy Brooks
January 6, 1958 - December 29, 2019
Byron, GA- Judith "Judy" Diane Brooks, 61, passed away, after a valiant fight with brain cancer, on Sunday, December 29, 2019. A Memorial Service is scheduled for Wednesday, January 1, 2020, 1:00PM in the chapel of Heritage Memorial Funeral Home. A visitation will be held Wednesday at 12:00 noon, one hour before the service. Reverend Dwight Wallace will officiate.
Judy was born January 6, 1958 in Warner Robins, Georgia to the late John R. Brooks and the late Myrle Flowers Brooks. She was a member of Evening Light Mission in Marshallville, GA. Judy worked at Robins Air Force Base for NAF as a delivery driver for Base Restaurant Services. She enjoyed the company of her 19 cats of whom she loved very dearly. She was known for her dedicated work ethic and had a way with animals like no other. Judy had many friends who loved her and will miss her. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Johnny Brooks.
Judy is survived by her two brothers, Tony Brooks (Georgia) of Louisiana, and James Brooks (Debra) of Byron; sister, Shelia Smith (Richard) of Byron; numerous nieces and nephews, best friends, Vicky Thomason and Roberta Evans; and her dear friend and supervisor, Allison Vinson.
The family would like to thank the following organizations and individuals for their generous and tender care: Ginger at Fort Valley Health & Rehab; Janetta and the staff of Heart of Georgia Hospice; Dr. Ravi Shekarappa of Warner Robins; Gracia at Navicent Health in Macon; the doctors and staff at the Mayo Clinic Neurological and Oncology Centers in Jacksonville, Florida; and Helen's House, Inc. where the family stayed during treatment.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to Heart of Georgia Hospice, 103 Westridge Dr. Warner Robins, Georgia 31088.
