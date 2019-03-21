Judy Carol Simmons
January 04, 1956 - March 16, 2019
Macon, Georgia - Judy Simmons, 63, joined her husband in Heaven on Saturday, March 16, 2019.
Judy was born to the late Wiley and Ethel Leverett on January 04, 1956 in Macon, Georgia. She was a member at New Elim Baptist Church and loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Judy worked for Economy Insurance as a Financial Clerk for many years before her retirement. She loved spending time with her family and friends whom she loved dearly.
In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded her in death by her beloved husband of 41 years, Samuel Simmons; and siblings, Ann Byrd, Sandra Leverett, and Zandra Leverett.
Her memory will forever be treasured by her by her son, Timothy Simmons (Nikki) of Macon; granddaughter, Maria Simmons of Macon; and siblings, Corinne May, Gail Sewell, and Wiley Leverett, all of Warner Robins.
Visitation will be Friday, March 22, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service for Mr. and Mrs. Simmons will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 22, 2019 in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Afterwards, Mr. and Mrs. Simmons' will be laid to rest in Leverett Cemetery.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 21, 2019