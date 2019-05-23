Judy Carol Smith
June 11, 1953 - May 17, 2019
Lithonia, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mrs. Judy Carol Smith. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the chapel of Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home located at 3275 Pio Nono Avenue, Macon, GA. 31206. Interment services will follow at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Reverend Timothy Price will officiate. Judy memories will forever be cherished by her loving husband, Ralph Smith; four sisters, Buretta (William) Shepherd & Dara (Donald) Lee of Atlanta, GA; Sharon Davis of Macon, GA. and Fay (Marvin) Johnson of Fort Walton Beach, FL. and a host of family and friends. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on May 23, 2019