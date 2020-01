Judy Helen BatsonJanuary 2, 1956 - January 2, 2020Macon, Georgia- Judy Helen Batson, 64, passed away on her birthday, Thursday, January 2, 2020. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, January 7, at 5:00 PM in the chapel of FairHaven Funeral Home. The family will greet friends one hour prior to service time.Miss Batson was born on January 2, 1956, in Macon, Georgia. She was a loving sister, aunt, and sister-in-law. Mrs. Batson worked as a nursing assistant at Bel Arbor Nursing Home and most recently as a chef at Idle Hour Country Club.Miss Batson was preceded in death by her parents, Joe Hill Batson, Sr. and Helen Rebecca Batson; brother, Larry Glen Batson; and life-partner, Valerie Aultman.Miss Batson is survived by her brothers, Harry Lin Batson (Sandy) and Joe Hill Batson, Jr.; nieces, Theresa, Sommer, Laura, and Betsy; nephews, Russel, Keith, Gary, Christopher, Sean, and Charlie; and sister-in-law, Brenda Batson.Friends may sign the online registry at www.fairhavenmacon.com FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.