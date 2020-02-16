Judy Mae Layfield
10/14/1949 - 02/13/2020
Byron, GA- Judy Mae Layfield, born October 14, 1949 in Peach County to the late Herman Glenmore and Mamie Lee Walton Gassett, was 70 years old at her time of death on Thursday, February 13, 2020, and living with her
granddaughter in Byron. Services will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020, in the Chapel of Rooks Funeral Home, 109 West White Road in Byron, with visitation beginning at 1:00 PM followed by funeral service at 2:00 PM. Burial will follow in Perry. Rev. Paul Chapman will officiate.
Judy lived her life caring for and fighting for others, including animals. She
was the first one to say, "I will help anyway I can." No matter where she was, if she saw someone being mistreated, she would speak up. When she got older and her health began to fail her, she was still trying to help anyone who needed it. She always said she was here to help people. She loved her family and devoted her whole life to caring for them. She would, without a doubt, say that her greatest accomplishments in life were caring and doing for her family. She would not change what she has done with her life for anything else. She was a strong-willed, vibrant, and beautiful soul and will be forever missed by those who love her.
Judy is survived by her daughters; Amanda (Tim) Arnett, Lynn Nipper; granddaughters Mindy Layfield, Heather Arnett, Nikki Giles, and Tara Layfield; grandsons, Matt Arnett and William Layfield; great grandchildren, James Layfield, Madison Layfield, and Tori Layfield; former husband, father of her children, and good friend, Willie Layfield; sisters Ruth (Leonard) Giles, Tiny (Frank) Absher, Carrol Taylor, Betty Dixon, Christine Robertson, and Gladys (Phil) Pennington; and a brother. Mike Gassett. She is preceded in death by her son, William Wade Layfield, and brothers, Herman Gassett and Leroy Gassett.
In lieu of flowers, monetary or food donations can be made to Georgia Canine Rescue and Rehabilitation, Inc. Rooks Funeral Home in Byron is in charge of arrangements
View the online memorial for Judy Mae Layfield
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 16, 2020