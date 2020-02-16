Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judy Mae Layfield. View Sign Service Information Rooks Funeral Home - Byron 109 West White Road Byron , GA 31008 (478)-956-4242 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Chapel of Rooks Funeral Home, 109 West White Road Byron , GA View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Chapel of Rooks Funeral Home, 109 West White Road Byron , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Judy Mae Layfield

10/14/1949 - 02/13/2020

Byron, GA- Judy Mae Layfield, born October 14, 1949 in Peach County to the late Herman Glenmore and Mamie Lee Walton Gassett, was 70 years old at her time of death on Thursday, February 13, 2020, and living with her

granddaughter in Byron. Services will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020, in the Chapel of Rooks Funeral Home, 109 West White Road in Byron, with visitation beginning at 1:00 PM followed by funeral service at 2:00 PM. Burial will follow in Perry. Rev. Paul Chapman will officiate.

Judy lived her life caring for and fighting for others, including animals. She

was the first one to say, "I will help anyway I can." No matter where she was, if she saw someone being mistreated, she would speak up. When she got older and her health began to fail her, she was still trying to help anyone who needed it. She always said she was here to help people. She loved her family and devoted her whole life to caring for them. She would, without a doubt, say that her greatest accomplishments in life were caring and doing for her family. She would not change what she has done with her life for anything else. She was a strong-willed, vibrant, and beautiful soul and will be forever missed by those who love her.

Judy is survived by her daughters; Amanda (Tim) Arnett, Lynn Nipper; granddaughters Mindy Layfield, Heather Arnett, Nikki Giles, and Tara Layfield; grandsons, Matt Arnett and William Layfield; great grandchildren, James Layfield, Madison Layfield, and Tori Layfield; former husband, father of her children, and good friend, Willie Layfield; sisters Ruth (Leonard) Giles, Tiny (Frank) Absher, Carrol Taylor, Betty Dixon, Christine Robertson, and Gladys (Phil) Pennington; and a brother. Mike Gassett. She is preceded in death by her son, William Wade Layfield, and brothers, Herman Gassett and Leroy Gassett.

In lieu of flowers, monetary or food donations can be made to Georgia Canine Rescue and Rehabilitation, Inc. Rooks Funeral Home in Byron is in charge of arrangements





View the online memorial for Judy Mae Layfield





Judy Mae Layfield10/14/1949 - 02/13/2020Byron, GA- Judy Mae Layfield, born October 14, 1949 in Peach County to the late Herman Glenmore and Mamie Lee Walton Gassett, was 70 years old at her time of death on Thursday, February 13, 2020, and living with hergranddaughter in Byron. Services will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020, in the Chapel of Rooks Funeral Home, 109 West White Road in Byron, with visitation beginning at 1:00 PM followed by funeral service at 2:00 PM. Burial will follow in Perry. Rev. Paul Chapman will officiate.Judy lived her life caring for and fighting for others, including animals. Shewas the first one to say, "I will help anyway I can." No matter where she was, if she saw someone being mistreated, she would speak up. When she got older and her health began to fail her, she was still trying to help anyone who needed it. She always said she was here to help people. She loved her family and devoted her whole life to caring for them. She would, without a doubt, say that her greatest accomplishments in life were caring and doing for her family. She would not change what she has done with her life for anything else. She was a strong-willed, vibrant, and beautiful soul and will be forever missed by those who love her.Judy is survived by her daughters; Amanda (Tim) Arnett, Lynn Nipper; granddaughters Mindy Layfield, Heather Arnett, Nikki Giles, and Tara Layfield; grandsons, Matt Arnett and William Layfield; great grandchildren, James Layfield, Madison Layfield, and Tori Layfield; former husband, father of her children, and good friend, Willie Layfield; sisters Ruth (Leonard) Giles, Tiny (Frank) Absher, Carrol Taylor, Betty Dixon, Christine Robertson, and Gladys (Phil) Pennington; and a brother. Mike Gassett. She is preceded in death by her son, William Wade Layfield, and brothers, Herman Gassett and Leroy Gassett.In lieu of flowers, monetary or food donations can be made to Georgia Canine Rescue and Rehabilitation, Inc. Rooks Funeral Home in Byron is in charge of arrangements Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for The Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close