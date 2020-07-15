Judy Miller Leaptrot
November 13, 1943 - July 13, 2020
Kathleen, GA- Judy Miller Leaptrot, 76, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020 unexpected at Houston County Hospital. A Celebration of her life will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the Mausoleum Chapel at Macon Memorial Park with the Rev. Paul Dziadul officiating. The family will greet friends from Noon to service time in the Mausoleum Chapel.
Judy was born in Macon, Georgia to the late Julius Walker Miller and Jessie Mosley Miller and was preceded in death by her aunt, Jane Newell. Judy was a lifelong resident of middle Georgia, and graduated from Miller High School and went on to graduate college with a degree in Biology. She started her career as a teacher at Willingham High School and went on to have a successful 30 plus years career serving in the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice, Houston County Juvenile Court System.
Judy was known for her dedication to her job and the people she served, her big heart, easy going nature, and affection for all things with four legs, wings and fins. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband of thirty-nine years, Bobby Leaptrot, her stepdaughter, Brandie Haywood and granddaughter, Dylan Haywood, cousin, Laura Gibbs, and other cousins, her niece, Wanda Rowland, her cat, Sox, and her dear friends, Jo and Don Knight, Angela Jett and Darrell Faulk.
