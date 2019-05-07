Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judy Sryock. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Macon, Georgia- Judy Carol Johnson Sryock, 59, of Doster Way, died Saturday, May 4, 2019, at her residence. The family will greet friends from 1:00pm-2:00pm, Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens. Graveside services will follow at 2:00pm.

Judy was born June 11, 1959, in Macon and had lived there most of her life. She was the daughter of the late Howard E. Johnson and Sara C. Johnson. Judy was a former sales associate for Walmart and was a baptist. She led a very simple life and was known for her deep compassion for others. Judy loved to travel and was preceded in death by her son: Matt Wood.

Judy is survived by her husband of six years: Kimbel Mark Sryock; step-son: Timothy Sryock; step-daughter: Kelly Sryock; step-granddaughter: Serenity Sryock; brother and sister-in-law: Bobby and Kathy Johnson and by her aunts, uncles and several cousins.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Pinepointe Hospice, 6261 Peake Road, Macon, Georgia 31210.

The family may be contacted at the residence at 3437 Doster Way in Macon.

Published in The Telegraph on May 7, 2019

