Jule Wiley Huston
Macon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside services for Jule Wiley Huston will be held 11 AM Saturday, May 9, 2020 in Chance Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Wayne Huston will officiate. Mr. Huston, 81, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020.
Survivors includes his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public Visitation will be held Friday, May 8, 2020 from 2 PM until 4 PM ONLY.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Jule Wiley Huston
Published in The Telegraph on May 8, 2020.