1/1
Juleane Pike
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Juleane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Juleane Pike
December 19, 1934 - August 28, 2020
Macon, GA- Juleane Voigt Pike, 85, of Macon, died peacefully Friday, August 28, 2020. A private memorial service will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Loaves and Fishes of Macon.
Julie was born December 19, 1934, to the late Frank Paul Voigt and Margaret Beyette Voigt. She is survived by her children, Steven Pike (Michelle) of New Smyrna, Florida, Susan Fry ( Bernard ) of Macon, Georgia, Judy Etheridge (Byron) of Perry, Georgia; four grandchildren, Mary Frances Carroll (Brent) of Atlanta, Georgia, Nikolas Etheridge of Perry, Georgia, Steven Pike of Tampa, Florida, MacKenzie Pike of Austin, Texas; and one great grandchild, Jack Carroll. Julie was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Margaret Voigt; her brother, Jack Voigt; and her husband of 38 years, James D. Pike.
Julie was a Registered Nurse and loved her role as a caregiver. She was an active volunteer in her community. She was a long-standing member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church. Julie enjoyed working in her flower garden, tending her plants and vegetables, but most of all, she was an avid animal lover, especially for "Baby", her beloved cat. Julie was loved and will be missed by all those who knew her.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's on Cherry Street, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 765 Cherry Street, Macon, GA 31201 has charge of the arrangements.


View the online memorial for Juleane Pike



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hart's Mortuary and Crematory
765 Cherry Street
Macon, GA 31201
478-746-4321
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved