Juleane Pike
December 19, 1934 - August 28, 2020
Macon, GA- Juleane Voigt Pike, 85, of Macon, died peacefully Friday, August 28, 2020. A private memorial service will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Loaves and Fishes of Macon.
Julie was born December 19, 1934, to the late Frank Paul Voigt and Margaret Beyette Voigt. She is survived by her children, Steven Pike (Michelle) of New Smyrna, Florida, Susan Fry ( Bernard ) of Macon, Georgia, Judy Etheridge (Byron) of Perry, Georgia; four grandchildren, Mary Frances Carroll (Brent) of Atlanta, Georgia, Nikolas Etheridge of Perry, Georgia, Steven Pike of Tampa, Florida, MacKenzie Pike of Austin, Texas; and one great grandchild, Jack Carroll. Julie was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Margaret Voigt; her brother, Jack Voigt; and her husband of 38 years, James D. Pike.
Julie was a Registered Nurse and loved her role as a caregiver. She was an active volunteer in her community. She was a long-standing member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church. Julie enjoyed working in her flower garden, tending her plants and vegetables, but most of all, she was an avid animal lover, especially for "Baby", her beloved cat. Julie was loved and will be missed by all those who knew her.
