Julia Belle Pearson Williams JohnsonJuly 22, 1930 - September 2, 2020Macon, Georgia- Julia Belle Pearson Williams Johnson, formerly of Macon, Georgia transitioned to her heavenly home on September 2, 2020 at the Roberta Health Care Center in Roberta, Georgia. Her graveside services will be held in her hometown on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 10:00 AM Baldwin Memorial Park, Milledgeville, Georgia.Mrs. Johnson was born on July 22, 1930 to Susie Cain Pearson and Joshua Pearson and was a lifelong resident of Milledgeville, Georgia. She married Charlie James Williams and moved to Chicago, Illinois where they reared five children. She worked and retired from the United States Postal Service in Chicago. Friends and family knew her as a warm and loving person who helped others who were in need. Her favorite poem was entitled: "The Praying Hands…" Her favorite song was, "Precious Lord Take My Hand" by Mahalia Jackson. She accepted the Lord Jesus Christ at a very early age and attended Lilly Dale Baptist Church in Chicago. After her daughter's retirement, Julia and her daughter Dr. Cheryl Hunter moved to Macon, Georgia in 2010 and attended the New Griswoldville Baptist Church in Macon.She was preceded in death by three children: Teddy Williams, Joseph Floyd Williams, and Linda Williams.She leaves to cherish her memories three children: Steven Williams, Cheryl Hunter, Joshulyn White (Ricardo); three grandchildren: Phillip Williams, Daugnette Cobb, Danielle Lockett; six great grandchildren: Falida Williams, Jaylin Godbolt, Lily Godbolt, Aiyden Baker, Anthony Baker, Cameron Lockett; she also leaves a host of other family and friends to mourn. Slater's Funeral Home, Milledgeville, Georgia in charge of the arrangements.