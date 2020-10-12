Julia Edna Harrelson
December 16, 1924 - October 10, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- On Saturday, October 10, 2020, Julia Edna Harrelson, loving wife, mama, and granny went to be with her Heavenly Father at the age of 95. Mrs. Harrelson was born on December 16, 1924 to Simmie Sanford and Essie Mae LaFavor. She married Joseph Bradley "J.B." Harrelson in 1943. Mrs. Harrelson had five children - three daughters, Margie, Margaret, and Faye, and two sons, Ronald and Jerry.
Mrs. Harrelson worked in the sales arena for many years. Her first love was being a homemaker. She will be remembered for her sweet demeanor, strong will, and quick wit. She truly loved the outdoors and could often be found tending to her variety of beautiful flowers with her fur baby, Ginger, by her side. When she was not working in her yard, she was passionate about fishing with her family.
Mrs. Harrelson was preceded in death by husband, Joseph Bradley Harrelson, her daughter, Margie Humphrey, and her son, Ronald Harrelson; sister, Bernice Stevenson, brothers, Marcie LaFavor, Waymon LaFavor and Leon LaFavor. She is survived by her brothers, Willis LaFavor and Wayne LaFavor; sisters, Dolly Morris and Barbara Davenport; daughters, Faye Darnell (Jim) and Margaret Brown (Robert); son, Jerry Harrelson (Kerri); grandchildren, Mike Humphrey, Greg Humphrey, Theresa Barrett, Diane Tomlinson, Regena Piper, Dana Turner, Jimmy Darnell, Amanda Smith, Mary Ann Miller, Jenny Parish, Jeff Holton, Jonathan Harrelson, and Jeremy Harrelson; her many loving nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Shirley Hills Baptist, The Lodge, The Kingsford staff, Michelle Hagman, and the many friends of the family for their prayers, love and support during her last days.
Visitation will be Tuesday, October 13, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. Following visitation the funeral service will begin at 12:00 p.m in the Chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. in McRae, Georgia, at the Harrelson Cemetery.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family respectfully requests attendees wear masks and observe social distancing.
The family will accept flowers at the funeral home or donations may be given to the American Cancer Society
For friends unable to attend at this time, the service will be streamed live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/
