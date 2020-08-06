1/1
Julia Elizabeth Hunt Davis
1936 - 2020
January 1, 1936 - August 2, 2020
Macon, GA- Julia Elizabeth Hunt Davis, 84, transitioned peacefully on August 2, 2020. Born in Perry, Georgia on January 1, 1936 to Jewel and Ulysses Hunt, Mrs. Davis served as an educator in both Houston and Bibb County schools for more than 40 years. Mrs. Davis was the wife of the late Thomas E. Davis Jr.
Services are graveside 10:00 AM Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens, 3225 Joycliff Road, Macon, GA 31211. She leaves to cherish her memories, her daughter, Makeba Davis Rogers; stepson, Thomas E. Davis III; grandchildren, Tanya Davis-Gordon, Quincy Thomas Davis, Kayla Ciera Davis and Chad Rogers, a host of sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews and other family members.
Masks are required. Please practice social distancing.
Hutchings Service.


View the online memorial for Julia Elizabeth Hunt Davis


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Middle Georgia Memory Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Hutchings Funeral Home, Inc.
536 New Street
Macon, GA 31201
(478) 743-1212
