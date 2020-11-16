1/1
Julia Mae Farrar
1943 - 2020
Julia Mae Farrar
November 26, 1943 - November 12, 2020
Macon, Georgia - Graveside services will be on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Cherry Blossom Memorial Garden; 2700 Midway Rd. Lizella GA 31052.
Thank you for continuing to practice social distancing while families are grieving the transitioning of their loved ones.
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.

Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Cherry Blossom Memorial Garden
Funeral services provided by
BENTLEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
2714 MONTPELIER AVE
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 742-0952
Memories & Condolences
November 15, 2020
To: Jan, Cutis, Robinett, Rob and the grandkids! May God keep and strengthen you all in the loss of your mom and grandmother, keep looking to the hill for which your strength come from, all your help comes from the Lord! I am so sorry for your loss, your mom and I worked together for the city, the park and recreation department, we became friends and had been friends till her end of this side of Jordan., so I say goodnight to her on this side, pray to see her in that great getting up morning!!! Love you all!!! Mrs, Beverly Foster!!! Friend and Former Coworker ❤❤And her former boss
Mr. Sammie Davis(aka Deacon)
Mrs. Beverly Foster and Mr. Sammie Davis
Friend
