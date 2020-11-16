To: Jan, Cutis, Robinett, Rob and the grandkids! May God keep and strengthen you all in the loss of your mom and grandmother, keep looking to the hill for which your strength come from, all your help comes from the Lord! I am so sorry for your loss, your mom and I worked together for the city, the park and recreation department, we became friends and had been friends till her end of this side of Jordan., so I say goodnight to her on this side, pray to see her in that great getting up morning!!! Love you all!!! Mrs, Beverly Foster!!! Friend and Former Coworker ❤❤And her former boss
Mr. Sammie Davis(aka Deacon)
