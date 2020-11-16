Or Copy this URL to Share

Julia Mae Farrar

November 26, 1943 - November 12, 2020

Macon, Georgia - Graveside services will be on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Cherry Blossom Memorial Garden; 2700 Midway Rd. Lizella GA 31052.

Thank you for continuing to practice social distancing while families are grieving the transitioning of their loved ones.

Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.



