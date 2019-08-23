Julian Eldridge Dames
Wilmington, DE- Funeral services for Julian Eldridge Dames will be held 12N Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Greater Lizzieboro Baptist Church. Rev. Dr. Claude Forehand will preside. Interment services will follow in Miami, Florida on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Dade Memorial Park Cemetery, 1301 NW Opa Locka Blvd, Miami, Florida. Mr. Dames passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019.
Survivors include his wife, Ophelia Caldwell-Dames; mother, Rosemary (Joseph) Perry; father Michael Dames; son, Jeffery (Vashi) Banks; three sisters; and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends 6-7 PM tonight in the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary, 3035 Millerfield Road, Macon, GA.
View the online memorial for Julian Eldridge Dames
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 23, 2019