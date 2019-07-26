Julian Keith Berkner
October 23, 1958 - July 24, 2019
Macon , GA- Julian Keith Berkner, 60, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 surrounded by his family. A Celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at First Evangelical Church. Burial will be in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor Tim Long, Pastor Glenn Lyles and Pastor Randy Berkner officiating. The family will greet friends from 12:30 p.m. to service time at the church.
Keith was born in Macon, Georgia to the late Julian Thomas and Lynette Monroe Berkner. He was a member of First Evangelical Church and was retired from Robins Air Force Base. He was an avid Braves and GA Bulldog fan. Keith was a devoted and loving father, brother and uncle.
He is survived by his daughter, Kelsey Berkner, son, Thomas Rozier, brothers; Michael "Mike" (Sandy) Berkner, Randy (Debbie) Berkner and sister, Donna (Terry) Burney and several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for Julian Keith Berkner
Published in The Telegraph on July 26, 2019