Julianna White Williams
1935 - 2020
December 2, 1935 - June 23, 2020
Macon, Georgia- Julianna White Williams, 84, of Macon passed away June 23, 2020. A visitation will be Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 1:00 pm until service time at Macon Memorial Park. The graveside service will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery officiated by Pastor Paul Dziadul. For everyone's safety, please remember to wear a mask and use social distancing recommendations.
Mrs. Williams retired as an Administrator with the Bibb County Board of Education after 40+ years of diligent service. She has a Bachelors and Masters Degree from UGA. She was an avid alumni of UGA. She also has a Doctorate Degree in Special Education. She was a member of Alpha Omicron Pi fraternity.
She was the daughter of the late Howard and Lelia Mae Jones White. Mrs. Williams is survived by her son, Craig Williams and his wife Mary Beth; her step-daughter, Kim Grissom (Olin); grandchildren, Collier Williams, Haley Lilley (Sam), Katie Ousley (Matt); three great grandchildren; brother, Steve White (Pat); and two nephews.
Please visit www.mmp.com to express condolences and share memories with the family. Macon Memorial Park has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park
JUN
27
Service
02:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park
JUN
27
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Snow's Memorial Chapel - Cherry Chapel
746 Cherry Street
Macon, GA 31201
4787437417
