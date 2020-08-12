Julie K. Martin
May 17, 1942 - August 10, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Julie K. Martin, 78, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, all services are private for family only.
Julie was born May 17, 1942 in McRae, Georgia to the late Bennett Leon and Myrtice Feeney Kirk. A lifelong resident of Houston County, she was a member of the Christ United Methodist Church. Julie was a Certified Public Accountant and retired from the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Glynco, Georgia. She was a hardworking woman who loved her family. Julie was a loving mother, grandmother, and sister, and will be missed by all who knew her, especially Boo Boo and Petey, her beloved pets.
Julie is survived by her children, Barry Martin of Warner Robins, Gary Martin (Cathy) of Danville, and Tracy Martin of Warner Robins; grandchildren, Sydney Higginbotham (Lance), Barrie Benet Martin, and Kennedy Martin; Sister, Faye Moore of Macon; Niece, Melinda Moore; many aunts, one uncle and several great nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of Houston County, 810 Carl Vinson Parkway, Centerville, Georgia 31028.
