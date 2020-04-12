Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julius Authell "Jay" Powell Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



July 3, 1957 - March 26, 2020

Macon, GA- Julius "Jay" Authell Powell, Jr. of Macon, Georgia died March 26, 2020 after an extended illness. Jay was born in Tifton, Georgia on July 3, 1957 to Julius "Bo" Authell Powell, Sr. and Peggy Fitzgerald Powell. Jay is preceded in death by his sister, Kay Elizabeth Powell Gilbert. He is survived by his parents, his daughter, Caroline Gledhill Powell, and his two nephews, Zachary Thomas Gilbert and Wesley Powell Gilbert. Other surviving family members include, Beth Gledhill and Ronald and Melinda Gilbert. Jay received his high school diploma from Windsor Academy, his bachelor's degree from Mercer University, and his J.D. from Mercer University School of Law, where Caroline is now finishing her second year.

Now that we have all of that out of the way, here is what you really need to know about Jay. Loyal, witty, and stubborn to a fault, Jay was a man everyone should aspire to emulate. He was always helping out a friend, even if that meant getting up in the middle of the night to evacuate his law partner from the middle of a raging river (during the infamous "Flood of '94"). Or that one time it meant taking a "Three Hour Tour" down the Atlantic coast in a sailboat with a few of his closest friends. This desire to help others manifested through his career as a litigator in Macon for 30 years after he joined the Georgia Bar in 1982. As a plaintiff's attorney, Jay took great pride in his work and he cared deeply for his clients. Jay also served his community through Sertoma Club of Macon, having held numerous leadership positions within the organization. Jay was an avid photographer as well as a skilled craftsman, producing incredible photos and beautiful furniture throughout his life. Jay also loved coaching his daughter's softball team and cheering her on from the rail at horse shows. A devoted father and friend, Jay will be forever missed. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift to Mercer University School of Law for the Mike Sabbath Student Support Fund, 1021 Georgia Avenue, Macon, Georgia, 31207.

Simply Hart's is serving the family of Julius "Jay" Authell Powell, Jr.





View the online memorial for Julius "Jay" Authell Powell, Jr.





Julius "Jay" Authell Powell, Jr.July 3, 1957 - March 26, 2020Macon, GA- Julius "Jay" Authell Powell, Jr. of Macon, Georgia died March 26, 2020 after an extended illness. Jay was born in Tifton, Georgia on July 3, 1957 to Julius "Bo" Authell Powell, Sr. and Peggy Fitzgerald Powell. Jay is preceded in death by his sister, Kay Elizabeth Powell Gilbert. He is survived by his parents, his daughter, Caroline Gledhill Powell, and his two nephews, Zachary Thomas Gilbert and Wesley Powell Gilbert. Other surviving family members include, Beth Gledhill and Ronald and Melinda Gilbert. Jay received his high school diploma from Windsor Academy, his bachelor's degree from Mercer University, and his J.D. from Mercer University School of Law, where Caroline is now finishing her second year.Now that we have all of that out of the way, here is what you really need to know about Jay. Loyal, witty, and stubborn to a fault, Jay was a man everyone should aspire to emulate. He was always helping out a friend, even if that meant getting up in the middle of the night to evacuate his law partner from the middle of a raging river (during the infamous "Flood of '94"). Or that one time it meant taking a "Three Hour Tour" down the Atlantic coast in a sailboat with a few of his closest friends. This desire to help others manifested through his career as a litigator in Macon for 30 years after he joined the Georgia Bar in 1982. As a plaintiff's attorney, Jay took great pride in his work and he cared deeply for his clients. Jay also served his community through Sertoma Club of Macon, having held numerous leadership positions within the organization. Jay was an avid photographer as well as a skilled craftsman, producing incredible photos and beautiful furniture throughout his life. Jay also loved coaching his daughter's softball team and cheering her on from the rail at horse shows. A devoted father and friend, Jay will be forever missed. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift to Mercer University School of Law for the Mike Sabbath Student Support Fund, 1021 Georgia Avenue, Macon, Georgia, 31207.Simply Hart's is serving the family of Julius "Jay" Authell Powell, Jr. Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close