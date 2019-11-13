June Brown Joiner
08/05/1921 - 11/10/201
Byron, GA- June Brown Joiner died Sunday, November 10, 2019, after an extended illness. Services will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019, in the Chapel of Rooks Funeral Home, 109 West White Road in Byron, with visitation at 11:00 AM and funeral service at 12 noon. Burial will follow in Byron City Cemetery. Rev. Tom Carruth will officiate.
Born in Byron to the late Harvey J. Brown and Lucille Eloise Hardison Brown, Mrs. Joiner was a loyal life long member of Byron United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School for 35 years. She will be remembered as a devoted mother and wife that loved everybody. She enjoyed having family and friends at her home where she could cook and care for them.
Survivors include her daughter and son in law, Beverly and Sandy DeGraw of Hoschton; grandson, Glenn Lamar Joiner of McDonough; great grandson, Gregory Glenn Joiner of Warner Robins; and many nieces, nephews and other family members. She is preceded in death by her husband, J. T. Joiner and son, Terry Joiner.
The family would like to thank the staff of Lia's Personal Care Home for their kindness and loving care shown to Mrs. Joiner. Rooks Funeral Home in Byron is in charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for June Brown Joiner
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 13, 2019