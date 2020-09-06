June Honeycutt Pilkey
August 27, 1948 - August 22, 2020
Roberta, GA.- June Honeycutt Pilkey of Roberta passed away 5 days short of her 72nd birthday on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at her residence after a long illness.
She was preceded in death by her son, Andrew Lee Pilkey Jr.,sister, Betty Jean Feamster, and her parents, Dan and Maebell (Smith) Honeycutt.
Survivors include her husband of 55 years, Andrew Lee Pilkey, Sr.; one daughter, Christy Creyts (Don) of Marietta; two brothers, Dr. Sam Honeycutt (Andrea) of Gastonia, NC and Crawford Honeycutt (Clare) of Arlington, VA; three grandchildren also survive. Mrs. Pilkey was a native of Jackson County, NC. She has lived most of her adult life in Georgia.
