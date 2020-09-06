1/
June Honeycutt Pilkey
1948 - 2020
August 27, 1948 - August 22, 2020
Roberta, GA.- June Honeycutt Pilkey of Roberta passed away 5 days short of her 72nd birthday on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at her residence after a long illness.
She was preceded in death by her son, Andrew Lee Pilkey Jr.,sister, Betty Jean Feamster, and her parents, Dan and Maebell (Smith) Honeycutt.
Survivors include her husband of 55 years, Andrew Lee Pilkey, Sr.; one daughter, Christy Creyts (Don) of Marietta; two brothers, Dr. Sam Honeycutt (Andrea) of Gastonia, NC and Crawford Honeycutt (Clare) of Arlington, VA; three grandchildren also survive. Mrs. Pilkey was a native of Jackson County, NC. She has lived most of her adult life in Georgia.
McLeighton Funeral Service of Roberta is in charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McLeighton Funeral Service - Roberta
375 South Dugger Avenue
Roberta, GA 31078
(478)836-3336
September 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
McLeighton Funeral Service - Roberta
