Guest Book View Sign Service Information Snow's Memorial Chapel 3077 Pio Nono Ave Macon , GA 31206 (478)-788-3778 Visitation 10:00 AM Macon Trinity Church of the Nazarene Celebration of Life 11:00 AM the Macon Trinity Church of the Nazarene Send Flowers Obituary

June Stieber

June, 20, 1923 - September 19, 2019

Lizella, GA- June Stieber went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 19, 2019.

A Celebration of her life will be held at the Macon Trinity Church of the Nazarene on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 11AM. The family will greet friends and loved ones an hour prior to the service at the church. Entombment will follow the service at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Pastor Cameron Barefield will officiate. The family suggests that donations be made to the Benevolence Fund of Macon Trinity Church of the Nazarene at 4192 Hartley Bridge Rd, Macon, GA 31216.

June was born on June, 20, 1923 to the late Logan and Henrietta King in Dayton, Ohio. She is the widow of the late Edmund Lester Stieber Sr. and was preceded in death by her son, Bruce Edward Stieber, and grandson, Tony Crapps.

June was heavily involved with the local church at the Macon Trinity Church of the Nazarene where she served as the church organist, treasurer, taught the adult Sunday school class, and was the church board secretary. She was awarded the Deaconess Certificate for the local church and the Service Award for the Missionaries Association. June loved the Lord whole-heartedly, and will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother, and aunt.

June is survived by her children; Ann Clark, John Stieber (Anne), Mary Hilton, Edmund L. Stieber Jr. (Kaye); daughter-in-law, Angie Stieber; a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.

Visit



Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono Avenue, has charge of arrangements.





View the online memorial for June Stieber





