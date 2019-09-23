June Stieber (1923 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "praying for the family Wayne & Mildred Gilbert"
  • "Praying for the family."
  • "My sincerest condolences for your loss. May you be..."
Service Information
Snow's Memorial Chapel
3077 Pio Nono Ave
Macon, GA
31206
(478)-788-3778
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Macon Trinity Church of the Nazarene
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
the Macon Trinity Church of the Nazarene
Obituary
June Stieber
June 20, 1923 - September 19, 2019
Lizella, GA- June Stieber went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 19, 2019.
A Celebration of her life will be held at the Macon Trinity Church of the Nazarene on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 11AM. The family will greet friends and loved ones an hour prior to the service at the church. Entombment will follow the service at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Pastor Cameron Barefield will officiate. The family suggests that donations be made to the Benevolence Fund of Macon Trinity Church of the Nazarene at 4192 Hartley Bridge Rd, Macon, GA 31216.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono Avenue, has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 23, 2019
Funeral Home Details
