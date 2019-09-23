June Stieber
June 20, 1923 - September 19, 2019
Lizella, GA- June Stieber went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 19, 2019.
A Celebration of her life will be held at the Macon Trinity Church of the Nazarene on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 11AM. The family will greet friends and loved ones an hour prior to the service at the church. Entombment will follow the service at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Pastor Cameron Barefield will officiate. The family suggests that donations be made to the Benevolence Fund of Macon Trinity Church of the Nazarene at 4192 Hartley Bridge Rd, Macon, GA 31216.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 23, 2019