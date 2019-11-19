Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hart's Mortuary and Crematory 765 Cherry Street Macon , GA 31201 (478)-746-4321 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Mulberry Street United Methodist Church 719 Mulberry St Macon , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

June Thompson-Foster

June 17, 1924 - November 15, 2019

Macon, GA- June Thompson Foster 95, went to be with God on Friday, November 15, 2019. She was the daughter of W. A. and Maude McNeil Thompson and wife of Wilton E. Foster. She is survived by her son Wilton E. Foster Jr. (Bo), her granddaughter, Courtney Lynn Foster and her daughter-in-law, Cheryl Lynn Foster all of Hudson, Ohio. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

June is a retired civil service employee with 36 years of service to The United Sates Air Force. She served as the secretary to the director of maintenance at Warner Robins Air Material area and to the Deputy Chief of Staff of Operations at Headquarters United States Air Force Reserve.

June was an active member of the Mulberry Street United Methodist Church for 84 years. She was a charter member of Joy Class, a member of the Altar Guild, involved in several Circles over the years and served as President of the Mulberry Street United Methodist Church Women. Additionally, she served as a volunteer in the church office and was a member of the Young at Hearts. June was also the past queen of the Daughters of the Nile and past president of the Bibb county Kiwanis Golden K Club.

June was passionate about her church and community, was a loving mother, grandmother and Aunt. She taught, encouraged and brightened the lives of all she touched.

A Celebration of her life will be held Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Mulberry Street United Methodist Church at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to Mulberry Street United Methodist Church, 719 Mulberry St, Macon, GA 31201.

