1/1
Justin Baldwin "Jussie" Nelms
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Justin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Justin "Jussie" Baldwin Nelms
05/10/1925 - 07/05/2020
Appling, GA- Justin "Jussie" Baldwin Nelms, 95, died Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Lake Crossing Health Center in Appling. Services will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Byron United Methodist Church, 103 West Heritage Blvd. in Byron, with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM with Rev. Tom Carruth officiating. Burial will follow in Oaklawn Cemetery.
Mrs. Nelms began her career as a sales associate at Davidsons and later at Macys and dressed many a middle Georgia young lady. She was a long time member of Byron United Methodist Church and loved to sing in the choir.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Woodrow and Frances Simms; her husband, William L. Nelms, and daughter, Dianne Harden. Survivors include granddaughter, Kelley Harden; grandson, W. C. Harden; great grandchildren, Tess Churchwell, Jimmy Churchwell, Tyler Amos, Whisper Harden, and Jr. Harden; great great grandchildren, Sean, Hope, Gracie, and Camden; cousin, Stanley Jones; special niece, Brenda Alden (Tommy), and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations my be made to Byron United Methodist Church. Rooks Funeral Home in Byron is in charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Justin "Jussie" Baldwin Nelms



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
10:00 AM
Byron United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
JUL
9
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Byron United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rooks Funeral Home - Fort Valley
213 West Church St.
Fort Valley, GA 31030
(478) 825-2424
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved