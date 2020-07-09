Justin "Jussie" Baldwin Nelms05/10/1925 - 07/05/2020Appling, GA- Justin "Jussie" Baldwin Nelms, 95, died Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Lake Crossing Health Center in Appling. Services will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Byron United Methodist Church, 103 West Heritage Blvd. in Byron, with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM with Rev. Tom Carruth officiating. Burial will follow in Oaklawn Cemetery.Mrs. Nelms began her career as a sales associate at Davidsons and later at Macys and dressed many a middle Georgia young lady. She was a long time member of Byron United Methodist Church and loved to sing in the choir.She is preceded in death by her parents, Woodrow and Frances Simms; her husband, William L. Nelms, and daughter, Dianne Harden. Survivors include granddaughter, Kelley Harden; grandson, W. C. Harden; great grandchildren, Tess Churchwell, Jimmy Churchwell, Tyler Amos, Whisper Harden, and Jr. Harden; great great grandchildren, Sean, Hope, Gracie, and Camden; cousin, Stanley Jones; special niece, Brenda Alden (Tommy), and numerous nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers, donations my be made to Byron United Methodist Church. Rooks Funeral Home in Byron is in charge of arrangements.