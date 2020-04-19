Justin Coby Mahone
May 18, 1993 - April 14, 2020
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Justin Coby Mahone. A private (Family Only) Graveside Service will be held Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery located at 3969 Mercer University Drive, Macon, GA. 31204. Pastor Dexter A. Jordan will officiate. He leaves to cherish his memories a precious daughter, Logan Mahone; parents, Irvin L. Mahone & Tonita E. Davis; his siblings, Kristofer Patterson & Inari Mahone also host of other relatives and friends. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Justin Coby Mahone
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 19, 2020