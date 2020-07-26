1/1
Justin Neal Dunn
1977 - 2020
August 4, 1977 - July 19, 2020
Byron, Georgia- Justin Neal Dunn, 42, passed away and went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 19th, 2020. His funeral will be held on Tuesday, July 28th, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at First Evangelical Church, 3601 Fulton Mill Rd, Macon, GA 31206.
Justin was born on August 9th, 1977 in Macon, GA. He was an incredibly happy person from the get-go, and always loved making friends with anybody he met, anywhere he went. He loved basketball, video games, comedy, and most of all his family and friends. Justin was also a public servant, serving at the Warner Robins Police Department as a police officer. In between that he served as the student resource officer for Northside High School. After he left the police department, he became a dispatcher for the Houston County Sheriff's Department until he was forced to retire due to an injury. Justin will be deeply missed by his loving family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jack Lyman Rozier.
He leaves behind to cherish him forever, his family. His wife, Alyssa, and his children, Joshua, Abigail, Nathan. His mother, Theresa, along with his adopted parents/grandparents, Raeford and Carlene. His sisters, Darlene and Roxanne, and his brothers, John and Tal. He also leaves behind all his friends that he held in his heart just the same as he did his family.
Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Funeral
02:00 PM
First Evangelical Church
