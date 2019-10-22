Kadence Thomas Studle
Oct. 16, 2019 - Oct. 18, 2019
Warner Robins, Ga- Kadence Thomas Studle, infant son of Obadiah and Sarah Studle passed away on October 18, 2019. The family will greet friends on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at FairHaven Funeral Home, 4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd, Macon, GA 31216.
Kadence was survived by his loving parents, Obadiah and Sarah Studle. His maternal grandparents; Paula Bentley Smallwood and Allen Jackson Smallwood. Paternal grandparents; Mary Ellen Studle and Jerry Michael Studle and his fur siblings; Mia, Gaia, Angel, and Sagi.
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Kadence Thomas Studle
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 22, 2019