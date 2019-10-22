Kadence Thomas Studle (2019 - 2019)
Service Information
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA
31216
(478)-788-2929
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Obituary
Kadence Thomas Studle
Oct. 16, 2019 - Oct. 18, 2019
Warner Robins, Ga- Kadence Thomas Studle, infant son of Obadiah and Sarah Studle passed away on October 18, 2019. The family will greet friends on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at FairHaven Funeral Home, 4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd, Macon, GA 31216.
Kadence was survived by his loving parents, Obadiah and Sarah Studle. His maternal grandparents; Paula Bentley Smallwood and Allen Jackson Smallwood. Paternal grandparents; Mary Ellen Studle and Jerry Michael Studle and his fur siblings; Mia, Gaia, Angel, and Sagi.
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 22, 2019
