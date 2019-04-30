Kaitlyn Danielle Skidmore
September 26, 2000 - April 26, 2019
Gray, GA- Kaitlyn Danielle Skidmore, 18, died on April 26, 2019 from injuries sustained in a tragic car accident. Kaitlyn, a resident of Gray, GA, was born in Macon to Trudy (Holloway) and Dennis Skidmore. She was a senior at Jones County High School and was also enrolled in the Health Information Management pathway.
Kaitlyn was her own person and participated in Marching Band, Theatre, as well as earning a black belt in Taekwondo. She enjoyed time outdoors with her dad hunting, fishing, and driving a four-wheeler. Other interests include swimming, reading, and watching NCIS with her mom. She and her mother bonded over songs as various musical genres were a critical component in Kaitlyn's student life—Johnny Cash, Joan Jett, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Skillet, Imagine Dragons, and 21 Pilots were just a few on her playlist.
Her desire to enter the education field to touch other lives helped define Kaitlyn's experiences. She had been accepted to the English/History education program for Middle Georgia College.
Kaitlyn is survived by her parents, Trudy and Dennis; aunts and uncles, David (Debbie) Skidmore, Darryl (Janet) Skidmore, Esterine (Danny) Stokes, Jeff (Martha) Holloway, Pam (Bill) Maddox, Keith (Leah) Holloway, Terry (Betty) Holloway, and Joe Saturna; as well as numerous cousins and second cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Glen and Hazel Skidmore and Calvin and Betty Holloway, and aunt Denise Skidmore Saturna.
The family will greet friends at Hart's Mortuary, Jones County Chapel on Thursday, May 2 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Funeral service will be held at 4:30 pm, Friday, May 3, 2019 at Ingleside Baptist Church, Macon, Georgia.
Flowers are welcome as well as donations to Stop Soldier Suicide (stopsoldiersuicide.org), which Kaitlyn chose for her Facebook birthday fundraiser last year.
Hart's Mortuary, Jones County Chapel has charge of arrangements.
