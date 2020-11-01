Karean Rebecca Woodruff
July 9, 1949 - October 26, 2020
Macon, Georgia- Karean Rebecca "Becky" Woodruff, 71, of Macon, Georgia passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020. A Graveside Memorial Celebration of her life will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020, at 2:00 pm at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Close family friend,William C. "Bill" Pilcher, will officiate. Due to Covid 19 facial coverings and social distancing will be required.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Retinitis Pigmentosa Foundation for Fighting Blindness: https://www.fightingblindness.org/diseases/retinitis-pigmentosa
