Karean Rebecca Woodruff
1949 - 2020
Macon, Georgia- Karean Rebecca "Becky" Woodruff, 71, of Macon, Georgia passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020. A Graveside Memorial Celebration of her life will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020, at 2:00 pm at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Close family friend,William C. "Bill" Pilcher, will officiate. Due to Covid 19 facial coverings and social distancing will be required.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Retinitis Pigmentosa Foundation for Fighting Blindness: https://www.fightingblindness.org/diseases/retinitis-pigmentosa
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com.
Fairhaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.



Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA 31216
(478) 788-2929
