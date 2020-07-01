Karen Denise Smith Allen
July 29, 1964 - June 26, 2020
Fort Valley, GA- Graveside Services for Karen Denise Mathis Allen are 11:00A.M., Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Willow Lake Memorial Gardens, Fort Valley, GA. Pastor K. Daniel Dawsey will officiate.
Mrs. Allen, 55, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020.
Survivors includes: three sisters, Marcia Armstrong, Fort Valley, GA, Corliss Simmons, Hephzibah, GA and Diane Thomas, Warner Robins, GA; one aunt, Evangelist Nettie Miller, Las Vegas, Nevada; one sister-in-law, Shari Speights, Milledgeville, GA; two brothers-in-law, Milton Simmons, Hephzibah, GA and Carl Allen, Warner Robins, GA; three devoted nephews, Maxwell Armstrong and Henry Lucas, Fort Valley, GA and Nathan Simmons, Hephzibah, GA; two devoted nieces, Earnestine Lucas, Fort Valley, GA and Brianna Simmons, Hephzibah, GA; three devoted friends, Earnestine Little, Florine Sturn and Donnarai Hall, Fort Valley, GA. Karen will also be fondly remembered by a host of other loving nieces and nephews; cousins; friends; co-workers; church members; and neighbors of the Vineville and Fort Valley Community. Hicks & Sons Mortuary, Fort Valley.
Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 1, 2020.