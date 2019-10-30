Karen Harrell
11/13/1975 - 10/26/2019
DRY BRANCH, GA- On Saturday October 26, 2019, Heaven gained an Angel when Karen Ann Harrell, 43, of Parker Rd., passed away.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday October 30, 2019 at 2:00PM at Giddens-Harrell Cemetery in Dodge County. Rev. Ricky Gillmore will officiate.
Mrs. Harrell was born in Macon, GA. She had a passion for helping others and was always right there when you needed her. She was known for her infectious smile and her kind and compassionate spirit. She was preceded in death by her brother Kenny Giddens.
Survivors include her husband Jerry Harrell. Mother Barbara (Larry) Thomas. Sister, Kim (Robbie) Giddens. Step Sisters, Tina (Robert) Anderson, Tammy Bryan, Debbie Linch, and Tina Linch. Nieces and Nephews, Chaz Giddens, Heather(JonJon) Thomas, Hannah Thomas, Kasey (Courtney) Millette Giddens, Anna Swearingane, Amy Brown, Leslie Brown, Jerry Thomas, and Jessica Thomas. Great Nieces and Nephews, Jonathan Thomas, Anna Ingram, Brinson Abel, Marlie Giddens, Isabella Giddens, Madison Giddens, Sherri Giddens, and Kayln Giddens.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 Wednesday in Giddens-Harrell Cemetery.
Visit www.reecefuneralhomeinc.com to express tributes.
Reece Funeral Home in Jeffersonville has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 30, 2019