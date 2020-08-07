Karen Lynette EvansOctober 1, 1975 - April 5, 2020Macon, GA- Karen Lynette Evans was called to be with her Lord and Savior April 5, 2020. She was born a precious angel on October 1, 1975 and lived a beautiful life. She loved most of all the music that so richly blessed her. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.Karen was preceded in death by her loving nephew Christian Brian Evans and her daddy Johnny Russell Evans. She leaves behind her mother and step-father Pam Prince (Tommy) Walker 3 sisters Kristi (Clay) Brown, Kandi (Stephen) Cleveland, and Kasey Williams, Nieces and Nephews, Spencer (Kalley) Jones, Hannah, Clinton, Trey & Jayda, 1 Great nephew Nash and several uncles, aunts and cousins.A memorial will be held Friday, August 7, 2020 at Greenwood Baptist Church, 3400 Gray Hwy, Gray, GA 31032. Visitation will begin at 11:00 am and service at 12:00 noon. Interment private. Thank you to Riveredge Developmental Disabilities and all their wonderful staff who cared so lovingly for Karen.