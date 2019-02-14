Karen Martin Roberts
August 23, 1968 - February 12, 2019
Gray, Georgia- Karen Martin Roberts, 50, of Gray, Georgia passed away Tuesday, February 12. 2019. The family will have a time of visitation on Friday, February 15, 2019 from 7:00 p.m. till 9:00 p.m. in Fairhaven Funeral Home, Macon.
Born in Macon, Georgia, she was the daughter of Lois Hamlyn Martin and the late Ernest "Marty" Martin. She is a retired Public Works Clerk and Dispatcher with Macon-Bibb County with 18 years of service and attended the Cathedral Baptist Church in Macon.
She is survived by her husband, Lee Roberts, Step-Son, Chris Roberts; Mother in law; Ann Jump; Brother, Tommy C. Martin (Amy) and nephew, Justin Martin. Special Aunt, Marilyn Martin, and other Aunts, Uncles and numerous Cousins.
In Lieu of Flowers the family request donations be made to the Muscular Dystrophy, 152 North Crest Blvd. Suite C. Macon, Georgia 31210.
