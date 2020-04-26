Karen Vanessa Johnson
Macon, GA- Private Family Only Graveside services for Karen Vanessa Johnson will be held at 11 AM Tuesday, April 28, 2020 in Cherry Blossom Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Johnson, 63, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020.
Survivors include her husband, Pastor Michael Johnson; four children, Kenyatta (Keitha) Bennett, Shonte Stephens, Keaundra Simmons, and Michael (Benjamin) Johnson and a host of other relatives and friends.
A viewing will be held Monday, April 27, 2020 between 6-7 PM at Jones Brothers Mortuary, 3035 Millerfield Road.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 26, 2020