Karen Vanessa Johnson

Guest Book
  • "To The Johnson Family: Karen was a lovely person who had a..."
    - Gladys Walker
  • "To: Pastor Michael Johnson And Family And The Fulton..."
    - Vivian Davis
  • "So sorry to hear such sad news about Karen. She always..."
    - Mary H. Moran
  • "Karen was such a special person. I will miss her dearly. ..."
    - Diahann Garey
  • "Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us..."
    - Martha Blue
Service Information
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA
31217
(478)-743-3331
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 27, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Cherry Blossom Memorial Gardens
Obituary
Karen Vanessa Johnson
Macon, GA- Private Family Only Graveside services for Karen Vanessa Johnson will be held at 11 AM Tuesday, April 28, 2020 in Cherry Blossom Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Johnson, 63, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020.
Survivors include her husband, Pastor Michael Johnson; four children, Kenyatta (Keitha) Bennett, Shonte Stephens, Keaundra Simmons, and Michael (Benjamin) Johnson and a host of other relatives and friends.
A viewing will be held Monday, April 27, 2020 between 6-7 PM at Jones Brothers Mortuary, 3035 Millerfield Road.


Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 26, 2020
