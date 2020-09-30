Karinne Haynes Flemming
April 20, 1956 - September 26, 2020
Macon, Georgia- Karinne Haynes Flemming was born in Falmouth, Jamaica on April 20, 1956, and gained her wings on Saturday, September 26, 2020.
Fondly known by many as "Aunty Kay," Karinne was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She loved to cook authentic Jamaican cuisine and could bake just about anything. She enjoyed her job as the Convention Center Manager for the Monroe County Board of Commissioners. Her hobbies included reading and entertaining, and she was, in her own right, a diva and fashionista. Karinne's creativity, her spunk, and her personality always lit up the room. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
Her memory will forever be treasured by her daughter, Kimar Estes; her grandson, London Estes; her mother, Vinnis Haynes; her sister, Ava Haynes; her nephew, Brandon Chambers; and beloved friends, Isiah and Lorna Patrick.
A memorial service celebrating Karinne's life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Trinity Baptist Church in Centerville, Georgia with the Reverend Kenny Hamm officiating. Interment will be private. The family respectfully requests that those attending the service wear cheerful colors and nothing black.
